Maharashtra to expand science centres honouring Jayant Narlikar across state

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) The Maharashtra government will set up Science and Innovation Activity Centres (SIACs) in all remaining 23 districts of the state, Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar announced in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The expanded initiative will also include the establishment of 28 new technology laboratories over the next five years at an estimated cost of Rs 192 crore.

Shelar said the programme will now be named after astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar to honour his contributions to science and technology.

Since 2015, the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission (RGSTC) has developed SIACs in six districts -- Warananagar, Pravaranagar, Amravati, Satara, Baramati and Devrukh -- with work in progress at three more locations -- Nanded, Akola and Parbhani.

“These centres have engaged lakhs of students, teachers, and citizens, drawing positive feedback and active participation,” Shelar noted.

“Now, the government is determined to ensure that every district in the state has access to such a facility, with an aim to build a science-friendly Maharashtra.”

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and seeks to instil a scientific temper among students -- a value enshrined as a fundamental duty in the Indian Constitution, the Minister pointed out.

The SIACs, developed in partnership with local educational institutions and leading science bodies such as the Nehru Science Centre (under the National Council of Science Museums), Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Vigyan Ashram, and Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre, complement the formal school curriculum.

They offer hands-on exposure to technologies such as robotics, 3D printing, coding, and interactive science experiments and models.

“These are not just centres for schoolchildren but community knowledge hubs that encourage scientific inquiry, creativity and critical thinking,” said Shelar.

To ensure smooth execution, the government will form a professional team comprising curators, engineers and retired officials. Collaboration with central institutions, including the National Council of Science Museums, is also planned to scale up the initiative effectively.

“In the next five years, every district will have at least one SIAC that fosters curiosity, strengthens communication skills, and provides training for teachers, especially benefiting students from rural and remote areas,” Shelar added.

