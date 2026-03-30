Maha to deploy AI tools against illegal immigrants, drugs: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced plans to use data-driven tools and artificial intelligence technology to detect illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

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He specifically mentioned partnering with institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology to develop an artificial intelligence tool that can help authorities differentiate between legal residents and those living in the city without valid documentation. These tools will be deployed once testing is complete.

In addition, CM Fadnavis declared a “major war” against narcotics, specifically focusing on educational institutions. The state Director General of Police is developing a new strategy to ensure that campuses across Maharashtra remain free of illegal substances.

CM Fadnavis, who holds the Home Department, was speaking to reporters after chairing the bi-annual state police officers’ conference held in Mumbai.

He outlined a comprehensive roadmap for the state’s security, focusing on the elimination of Naxalism, the integration of artificial intelligence in policing, and a massive crackdown on drug trafficking.

He announced the government’s push for a fully digitised legal process, setting a six-month deadline for the Director General of Police to digitise the entire workflow from the filing of a First Information Report to the submission of a chargesheet. Blockchain technology will be implemented to ensure the integrity of evidence.

The Criminal Investigation Department has been tasked with using artificial intelligence tools to analyse cases from the last four to five years where convictions were not secured. This aims to identify loopholes and raise the state’s conviction rate from the current 50 per cent to a target of 95 per cent, he added.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Maharashtra Police for their sustained efforts in nearly eradicating Naxalism from the state. He paid tribute to the 244 police personnel who laid down their lives in this struggle.

In recognition of their bravery, he announced that all personnel who have served at least three years in the elite C-60 anti-Naxal force will now be awarded a special C-60 medal.

He noted that the state’s success aligns with the national goal set by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to end Naxalism across India.

CM Fadnavis said that to ensure accountability, a monthly grading system for police districts will be introduced. Districts performing above the state average will receive monthly awards from the Director General of Police. Districts falling below average will be closely monitored and provided with corrective targets.

He said the conference also discussed issues relating to road safety, adding that following successful models in Nagpur and on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which saw a 30 per cent reduction in accidents, the state plans to replicate these strategies across all major highways. The conference also touched upon cyber security, communal harmony, and police welfare, he added.

--IANS

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