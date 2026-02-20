Maha CM highlights AI’s transformative role in agriculture at India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday emphasised the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture, while addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Speaking at the event, CM Fadnavis said, “We meet at a very defining moment. Across the world, food systems are under strain, climate volatility is intensifying, water tables are falling, soil health is deteriorating, supply chains are fragile, and global markets are unpredictable. For countries from the Global South, agriculture is not merely an economic sector — it is livelihood, social stability, and national security.”

CM Fadnavis highlighted India’s commitment to using technology for inclusive development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding, “The India AI Mission is about using technology to deliver inclusion, transparency, and scale. Today, agriculture must sit at the heart of this mission. Over half a billion Indians depend directly or indirectly on agriculture, yet small landholders face fragmented information, rising input costs, climate uncertainty, and limited access to credit and markets.”

Outlining Maharashtra’s AI-driven initiatives in agriculture, he said, “Traditional extension systems, however committed, cannot match the scale and speed required. AI changes this equation. It can provide hyperlocal weather predictions, early pest outbreak warnings, precision irrigation and fertiliser guidance, crop-based credit scoring, transparent supply chains, and real-time market advisories. But AI is not magic. As our PM said in his inaugural session, ‘AI must be built on trusted data, ethical governance, and public accountability. Without trust, scale will not happen'.”

The Chief Minister described the state’s AI-powered mobile platform, which delivers multilingual, personalised advisories, market intelligence, and access to government services, acting as a “digital friend” to farmers.

“This demonstrates one thing very clearly: Farmers are ready for AI when AI is designed for them,” he added.

He also cited early-warning systems for cotton growers through geospatial analytics and post-surveillance, calling it “predictive governance in action.”

CM Fadnavis said Maharashtra’s model is being designed as a replicable public infrastructure for India and the Global South.

In partnership with the India AI Mission, the World Bank, and the Wadhwani AI, a global call for AI use cases in agriculture resulted in a compendium of successful real-world applications across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and beyond, released on February 17 in Delhi.

Taking a dig at political opponents, Fadnavis quipped, “I would just like to say that they need AI the most, because at times when human intelligence becomes negligible, AI can provide support.”

He added, “The AI Summit taking place is very important for our country. It showcases India’s progress in AI to the world. Especially at a time when AI is rapidly advancing and revolutionising various sectors, global leaders coming to India to witness the country’s strength and engage in discussions on AI, is highly significant. Our session particularly focussed on AI in agriculture and Maharashtra’s achievements in this domain.”

