Lumpy Skin Disease reported in 10 states, over 28 cr animals vaccinated: Centre

New Delhi: Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has been reported in cattle from 10 states in the country in 2025, the Centre informed the Parliament.

LSD is a transboundary animal disease that has gained significant attention in India due to its severe impact on cattle health and the dairy industry. The disease is characterised by the development of skin nodules across the body, fever, swollen lymph nodes, decreased milk yield, and difficulty in movement.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, said that till July 24, “LSD has been reported in 10 states namely Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Karnataka”.

“Presently active cases are reported only in Maharashtra,” he added. Gujarat is also seeing a resurgence in LSD cases, infecting 300 cattle across eight districts in the state.

“More than 28 crore animals have also been vaccinated against LSD since 2022,” Baghel said.

The Minister noted that vaccination among cattle was highest in Uttar Pradesh (4.6 crore), followed by Maharashtra (4.13 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (3 crore).

LSD virus transmission is primarily attributed to vector bites, with mosquitoes, ticks, and other biting insects playing a crucial role.

In the last two years, about 200,000 cattle have died across the nation, while millions more have lost their milk production capabilities due to LSD.

Notably, financial assistance is provided to states according to their demand for procuring vaccine doses for vaccination against LSD and related disease control activities under the Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD) of the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP).

“The funds of Rs. 196.61 crore have been released to states/UTs during the year 2024-25,” Baghel said.

