Lucknow readies to welcome Subhanshu Shukla, astronaut’s family filled with pride

Lucknow, Aug 24 (IANS) Astronaut Subhanshu Shukla is set to visit the city on Monday, a first after his historic visit to the International Space Station (ISS).

The city administration has drawn up elaborate arrangements to give the ‘celebrity astronaut’ a rousing reception when he reaches his native place.

Meanwhile, Subhanshu Shukla’s parents and family members are excited and exuberant over his visit to his hometown.

While banners and billboards have been put up at various intersections of the city to accord him a warm welcome and also celebrate his success, his family and those in the neighbourhood are thrilled at the prospect of meeting him in person.

Meanwhile, Shubhanshu Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal, speaking to IANS, said that everyone is eager to get his glimpse and said that it is a very good thing that the people of the state are blessing our child and preparing to welcome him.

“This is a matter of great pride for us, and we are very happy. It means a lot to us as people are extending him so much love and respect over his space journey,” he said.

He further said that people have been waiting for Shubhanshu for a long time; now that time has come.

“Shubhanshu has received the love and blessings of the people of the entire country and state. The space mission has also been successful due to the blessings of the people,” he added.

Shubhanshu's mother, Asha Shukla, said that preparations are underway to give him a warm welcome at home.

“Everyone is very happy, and the whole family is ready for a grand welcome for Shubhanshu. We will go to the airport on Monday to receive him,” she said.

Shubhanshu's sister, Suchi Mishra, said that there is an atmosphere of happiness over her brother's visit to the city.

“We don’t have enough words to express our happiness. He has brought pride and laurels to the nation. People love him and are expressing their love in different ways. As far as I know, there will be a road show after the airport on reaching Lucknow. After this, there will be a programme in the school. Thereafter, he will meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” she said.

--IANS

mr/uk