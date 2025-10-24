LIC raises stakes in Tata Consumer Products and Dabur India

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its shareholding in two leading FMCG companies — Tata Consumer Products and Dabur India — according to regulatory filings made by both firms on Friday.

LIC increased its stake in Tata Consumer Products from 6.633 per cent to 8.645 per cent, a 2.012 percentage point increase. Between July 11 and October 23, 2025, more than 1.99 crore worth of equity shares were purchased as part of the additional investment.

In a similar vein, LIC increased its stake in Dabur India by 2.067 percentage points, from 4.918 per cent to 6.985 per cent. Between February 18 and October 23 of this year, the public sector insurer acquired over 3.66 crore shares.

The action demonstrates LIC's ongoing interest in India's rapidly expanding consumer goods industry, which has held up well in the face of wider market volatility.

Earlier last month, the LIC said that it had attracted strong investor interest on the first day after the government scrapped goods and services tax (GST) on individual traditional life insurance policies.

According to reports, the insurer received inflows totalling more than Rs 1,100 crore in a single day. This development is noteworthy because retail policyholders typically pay LIC about Rs 5,000 crore in premiums each month.

The positive sentiment among policyholders and the potential boost for the insurance sector are demonstrated by the inflows observed on the first day following the tax relief.

According to industry experts, the elimination of GST has reduced the cost and increased the appeal of traditional life insurance plans for individual consumers, which is anticipated to increase sales in the upcoming months.

Earlier this financial year, LIC had reported a steady rise in both profit and premium income.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10,957 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26, a 3.91 per cent increase compared to the same period previous year 9Q1 FY25).

