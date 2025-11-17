KhiladiPro partners with Karnataka Badminton Association to bring AI-powered player assessments

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) AI-powered sports tech platform, KhiladiPro (KPro), has announced its partnership with the Karnataka Badminton Association (KBA) to enhance player development and performance tracking through AI-driven assessments.

The collaboration will integrate technology-led insights into badminton training programs across Karnataka, empowering over 1000 players in the first phase, with data-backed performance analysis and customised training support.

Through this partnership, KBA will leverage KhiladiPro’s mobile-first AI assessment platform to analyze the players’ on-court movements, accuracy, grip, and shot patterns, which is supported by expert feedback from champion coaches.

Commenting on this development, Utkarsh Yadav, Founder & CEO, KhiladiPro, said, “This partnership with KBA reinforces our shared vision. At KhiladiPro, we aim to make advanced performance analytics accessible to every player, not just professionals. We believe every athlete deserves data-driven feedback to unlock their true potential. Together with KBA, we’re setting new benchmarks in how technology and coaching can come together to elevate grassroots and elite badminton training in India.”

The initiative is expected to conduct over 3000 assessments annually, making performance insights more measurable and actionable.

Fresh from the success of Kidminton Stars, an AI-powered badminton tournament that redefined how young talent is scouted and nurtured, KhiladiPro will now be able to bring data-driven player assessments and performance insights for Karnataka badminton players.

“Our mission is to support every athlete's journey. In today's competitive environment, leveraging AI and technology is essential to fulfilling that mission. We are proud to partner with KhiladiPro to bring world-class AI assessment technology to Karnataka’s badminton community. This collaboration helps players understand their game on a deeper level and provides a concrete roadmap for improvement. It’s a key part of our strategy to lead in technological adoption, grow the sport, and give our young athletes the competitive edge they deserve,” said Rajesh Reddy, Secretary, KBA.

With this initiative, KBA and KhiladiPro are setting a precedent for integrating AI in sports development and empowering Karnataka’s badminton ecosystem. KhiladiPro’s platform combines AI, computer vision, and expert analytics to deliver scalable and accessible assessments that democratize sports science for athletes at all levels. Beyond badminton, the company is also working to nurture sporting talent across athletics, fitness, cricket, and golf.

--IANS

skp/