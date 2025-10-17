Kaynes Semicon dispatches India's first commercial multi-chip module to US firm

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Semiconductor solutions provider Kaynes Semicon’s OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat, has dispatched India’s first commercially packaged multi-chip module (MCM) to Alpha & Omega Semiconductor in California, delivering approximately 900 intelligent power modules, a report has said.

"This is a complex chip that we assembled, tested for quality, marked and packaged for AOS, and rolled out from our Sanand OSAT. We have a capacity to do 3,000 pieces per day. We will send another shipment next month," Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon, was quoted as saying in media reports.

"This is a one-of-its-kind module, with 17 dies inside, six IGBTs, two controller ICs (integrated circuit), six FRDs (fast recovery diode), and three diodes, placing it among the most advanced in this domain," he added.

The company commenced its pilot-line manufacturing in April under the India Semiconductor Mission 1.0, backed by a central government commitment of Rs 1,653.5 crore.

An intelligent power module (IPM) is an electronic chip that packs together parts used to control and protect the flow of electricity. It helps make devices like motors run more smoothly and efficiently while saving space and simplifying power control.

Kaynes Semicon has tied up 100 per cent of its capacity of around 4.6 billion chips per annum with global and Indian companies.

India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) was launched in 2021 with a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 76,000 crore to boost domestic manufacturing and design in the semiconductor sector.

India’s semiconductor market stood at $38 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit $45 to $50 billion in 2024–25 and $100 to $110 billion by 2030. Globally, the semiconductor market is projected to grow to $1 trillion by the same year.

--IANS

aar/na