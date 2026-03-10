Job postings in India remain 84 pc above pre-pandemic levels: Report

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Job postings in India rose 3.3 per cent in January 2026 and remain 84 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, with demand increasing across 90 per cent of occupations, a report said on Tuesday.

Read More

The report from jobs site Indeed said AI-related postings are rising quickly, with 55 per cent of occupational categories now referencing AI, up from 36 per cent a year earlier.

Nearly half of employers said hiring volumes in Q3 FY25–26 remained the same as of the last quarter, while around one-third indicated an increase, the report said.

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of employees say they are actively or somewhat actively seeking a new role, yet only one-third feel confident they can secure one, it added.

Around 14 per cent of postings in January referenced AI, up from 12.8 per cent three months earlier, with demand strongest in data and analytics at 40 per cent. Demand for software development was seen at 29 per cent. Adoption is also spreading into industrial engineering, scientific research, insurance, operations and logistics.

Skill demand was also increasingly visible in industrial engineering (22 per cent), scientific research (20 per cent), insurance (20 per cent), as well as operations, logistics, and management roles where 12.8 per cent of postings mentioned AI in January, up from 9.7 per cent a year earlier.

Gaps are most visible in foundational capabilities, the report said, adding 44 per cent of employers’ struggle to find candidates with strong problem-solving skills, and 38 per cent report difficulty hiring for communication skills. This points to a challenge of practical work readiness rather than a lack of overall talent.

Career growth and upskilling are top priorities for job seekers in 2026, with 69 per cent prioritising career growth and leadership opportunities, followed by upskilling and higher pay.

Around 54 per cent candidates cited job stability as the most important factor in their career decisions.

Candidates are increasingly seeking roles at mid-sized companies and in non-metro cities influenced by the cost of living and overall quality of life. Full-time roles remain the preferred format, and 60 per cent of respondents expect monthly salaries in the Rs 40,000–80,000 range, the report noted.

—IANS

aar/na