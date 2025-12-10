J&K L-G urges schools to create unique individuals for future challenges

Jammu, Dec 10 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday urged schools to create unique individuals to meet future challenges.

The L-G today emphasised that educational institutions must adopt a singular, transformative goal to create unique individuals capable of meeting future challenges.

He was addressing the 40th Anniversary celebration of a private school here today.

Highlighting the rapid technological revolution reshaping the World, the Lieutenant Governor said schools must integrate cutting-edge tools to nurture creativity, curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills among students.

“The World is experiencing transformative changes driven by advanced technologies. Educational institutions must focus on using new tools to empower young minds,” he stressed.

Applauding the school for its legacy of value-based education and its contribution to holistic learning, the L-G commended the institution for producing accomplished alumni who continue to serve the nation with distinction.

He urged parents and teachers to allow children to pursue learning aligned with their interests, abilities, and passions, free from undue pressure.

“Critical thinking and curiosity are the greatest strengths of students,” he noted.

He also underscored four essential pillars of modern education -- access, equity, quality, and outcome.

He said the dual responsibility of educators is to make students both college-ready and future-ready by equipping them with continuously evolving skill sets required in a globalised world.

Speaking about the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence, the LG said AI-driven classrooms will enable teachers to better understand student capabilities through data-based insights.

He added that hybrid learning models, combining physical and digital platforms, will make education more inclusive and technologically driven.

“The role of teachers is shifting from being mere providers of information to becoming mentors who instil creativity, essential skills, and strong values,” he said.

The L-G further added that they must inspire children with dreams and determination while grounding them in tradition, compassion, non-violence, and brotherhood.

--IANS

sq/dan