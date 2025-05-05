Jitendra Singh urges ANRF to help medical colleges boost clinical innovation

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh on Monday chaired a comprehensive review of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

He urged the newly constituted Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), to help medical colleges boost clinical innovation in the country.

“Explore the possibility of helping medical colleges establish their own medical research parks -- a move that could boost clinical innovation and local biotech entrepreneurship,” Singh asked the ANRF.

The Minister reviewed ANRF’s plan to create a “cloud of research and innovation infrastructure,” a digital platform that would offer deep-tech startups and academic institutions access to underused scientific equipment and facilities across the country.

This move is expected to democratise research capabilities, especially for smaller players who often lack access to high-end lab tools.

The Minister also called for bold new directions in science-driven growth, including AI-led innovations, focussing on ANRF’s “AI-for-Science”.

The programme aims to leverage artificial intelligence to accelerate discoveries in physics, chemistry, and biology by using machine learning to model complex scientific equations.

Singh also revisited the concept of “deep science-to-deep tech acceleration,” urging the ANRF to focus on converting academic research -- such as publications and patents -- into commercial technologies. He emphasised the need for partnerships with top-tier industry players and the creation of venture-builder models to ensure that discoveries don’t remain confined to laboratories.

“Prioritise key areas of national relevance, including climate forecasting, material science, aerospace, biochemistry, and drug development,” Singh asked the ANRF.

“The time has come for India to move from isolated innovation to a more integrated, impact-driven ecosystem that links research, startups, and industry,” he added.

The Minister further underscored the importance of building an indigenous “India AI Open Stack” -- a foundational AI architecture embedded with science and engineering models tailored for Indian researchers. This, he noted, could position India as a global frontrunner in AI-driven scientific applications.

