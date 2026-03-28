Jewar International Airport to boost fresh residential supply in Greater Noida: Report

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Delhi-NCR's second airport, Noida International Airport at Jewar, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, is expected to boost developer confidence and drive fresh residential supply in Greater Noida, according to a new report.

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The report by Knight Frank India said that Greater Noida has strengthened its position in the NCR residential market on the back of the airport.

The micro-market accounted for 28 per cent of total NCR residential launches in 2025, up from 19 per cent in 2021, indicating growing developer confidence and a sustained pipeline of projects, it said.

Moreover, annual residential launches in Greater Noida rose significantly from 4,415 units in 2021 to 14,000 units in 2025, according to the report.

"The commencement of the Noida International Airport is expected to act as a strong catalyst for residential real estate development, especially in the immediate catchment of Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway," said Rajeev Vijay, Executive Director–Government and Infrastructure Advisory, Knight Frank India.

"With improving multi-modal connectivity and availability of large land parcels, we anticipate sustained growth in end-user demand, increased project launches, and continued upward momentum in capital values," he added.

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said the airport will play a pivotal role in reshaping the NCR’s aviation and urban landscape.

"As the region transitions towards multiple major airports, it will unlock new economic growth corridors. Over the next few years, this is expected to enhance regional connectivity and drive more balanced urban expansion," he added.

The report also noted that demand trends indicate a stable and maturing residential market, with Greater Noida consistently accounting for around 22-25 per cent of NCR housing sales in recent years. It further noted that annual residential sales increased from 10,685 units in 2021 to 12,903 units in 2025.

The analysis by Knight Frank also highlighted that the development of the Noida International Airport marks a structural shift in NCR’s aviation ecosystem, positioning the region towards a multi-airport system and establishing Jewar as a major secondary aviation hub through phased expansion.

Strong multimodal connectivity, including road and regional rapid transit systems (RRTS), is expected to play a key role in unlocking the airport’s catchment across south-eastern NCR.

The report further said that experiences from other regions such as Goa indicate that new airports can capture a significant share of passenger traffic after stabilisation, suggesting similar potential for Jewar.

Overall, the airport is expected to decentralise air traffic, spur regional development and support the emergence of a multi-polar economic ecosystem in the NCR, driven by aerotropolis-led growth, according to the report.

--IANS

ag/na