ITR filing AY25-26: Complete verification in 30 days to avoid invalidation

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Income tax returns must be verified within 30 days of being uploaded online and the process of filing return does not stop when the return is submitted on the official e-filing website (www.incometax.gov.in), according to experts.

ITRs filed without e-verification will be treated as invalid. With less than two months remaining before the extended deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2025-26 on September 15, many individual taxpayers have completed the process, said experts.

If you have not verified your ITR, here are the steps.

Taxpayers can verify their returns electronically, or they can download the ITR-V acknowledgement form, sign it, and send a physical copy to the ITR-T department’s central processing centre in Bengaluru within 30 days of filing.

E-verification, however, is simpler and instantaneous. Your return is verified in minutes, and you get an instant acknowledgement. In contrast, physical verification can take several days to process.

Users can opt for several options to complete the process online. If your mobile number is linked to Aadhaar, using Aadhaar-based OTP is one of the simplest ways to complete the process.

To e-verify your returns, go to the e-filing portal (incometax.gov.in). After logging in to your e-filing portal, click on the 'e-File' menu. Select 'Income Tax Returns' and choose 'e-Verify Return'.

Select the option to generate an OTP to e-verify your returns. Select 'Aadhaar OTP', and enter the OTP received on your mobile.

Another simple way to e-verify returns is to log in to your net banking account and use the option offered by your bank for e-verification. Within your net banking portal, find the option for ‘e-Verify Income Tax Return’ or something similar (usually under the ‘Tax’ section).

You can generate an electronic verification code (EVC) by logging into your pre-validated bank account, pre-validated demat account, or even through ATMs. If you have a digital signature certificate (DSC), you can also complete the process with it.

Once you have completed the exercise, the portal will display a message confirming your successful completion, along with a transaction ID. The income tax department will also send you an email to your registered email address.

If you fail to finish the e-verification process within 30 days, you must file a request for 'condonation of delay' on the official portal, explaining the delay before your return is processed. If the I-T department confirms your request, your return will be treated as verified.

--IANS

