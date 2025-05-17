IT Ministry, Tripura DIT discuss AI’s role in citizen-focused governance framework

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Senior government officials have underscored the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in revolutionising governance paradigms, reiterating AI’s growing relevance in enabling data-driven policymaking, augmenting service delivery mechanisms, and optimising administrative efficiency, IT Ministry said on Saturday.

In a concerted effort to accelerate the adoption of AI in public administration, the Directorate of Information Technology (DIT) in Tripura, in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the IT Ministry, organised a sensitisation and capacity building workshop on “AI for Good Governance: Driving Transparency, Efficiency & Impact” at Pragna Bhawan, Agartala.

The workshop, conducted as a key component of NeGD’s Capacity Building initiative, aimed to enhance the understanding and adoption of AI in governance among senior officials in the state.

Kiran Gitte, Secretary, Information Technology, state government, emphasised the state’s unwavering focus on cultivating an innovation-centric governance framework that is citizen-focused and future-ready.

Jitendra Kumar Sinha, Chief Secretary, state government, highlighted the state’s notable digital governance initiatives, including eOffice, eCabinet, and the Beneficiary Management System.

He discussed the strategic imperative of mainstreaming emerging technologies like AI into governance structures to foster transparency, accountability, and enhanced service quality.

Sinha also highlighted the importance of institutionalising capacity building and advocating for the ethical, inclusive, and responsible deployment of AI across public sector systems.

The workshop featured four high-impact technical sessions delivered by domain experts from NeGD and IndiaAI, according to a MeitY statement.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in Tripura’s digital governance journey and affirms the government’s resolve to integrate AI-driven approaches for public service transformation,” it added.

The workshop forms part of MeitY’s broader IndiaAI Mission. The Capacity Building (CB) scheme of NeGD is designed to empower state governments with domain expertise, practical exposure, and best practices in AI governance.

Aligned with this national vision, the programme is poised to catalyse the development of a resilient, inclusive, and ethically sound AI ecosystem tailored to Tripura’s governance aspirations.

