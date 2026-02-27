Israel partnership key towards building $500 billion electronics manufacturing economy: Industry

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) India and Israel, in their key meetings this week, have placed technology and innovation at the centre of the partnership which aligns closely with India’s ambition of building a $500 billion electronics manufacturing economy by 2030–31, industry experts said on Friday.

Read More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, have elevated the bilateral relationship to a ‘Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity’, reflecting the deep trust between the two nations and the strong alignment of their economic and technological ambitions.

The visit resulted in the signing and announcement of 17 bilateral agreements, MoUs and declarations across manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, digital payments, space, agriculture, education and defence.

“India and Israel are natural partners. Israel’s world-class capabilities in AI, semiconductors and deep technology complement India’s manufacturing scale and industrial ambition,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

The elevation to a Special Strategic Partnership provides an institutional foundation to deepen technology collaboration, he mentioned.

Israel is globally recognised for its strengths in AI, semiconductor design, embedded systems, cybersecurity and advanced technologies. India has, over the past decade, transformed into the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, with electronics production growing from $31.4 billion in 2014 to over $133 billion in 2024–25.

Through strong policy initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive schemes and the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), India has built scale, capability and global credibility in electronics manufacturing.

The newly announced frameworks, including cooperation in Critical and Emerging Technologies, the Tech-Gateway Initiative and collaboration in Artificial Intelligence, create structured pathways for joint R&D, design partnerships, technology validation and manufacturing scale-up.

“Together, they create an institutional architecture of unprecedented depth and breadth for India–Israel technology collaboration. This will significantly accelerate India’s journey towards becoming a design-led, deep-tech manufacturing powerhouse,” said ICEA.

--IANS

na/