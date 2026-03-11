Iran may target tech giants’ offices in Israel, Gulf: Report

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Offices and infrastructure of major US technology companies in Israel and some Gulf countries could come under Iranian attack as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, according to reports.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has reportedly published a list of offices and infrastructure run by leading American companies with Israeli links, alleging that their technology has been used for military purposes.

The list described these facilities as "Iran’s new targets", adding that as the regional conflict expands into an infrastructure war, the scope of what Tehran considers legitimate targets may also widen.

Companies mentioned in the list include Google, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, IBM, Nvidia, and Oracle Corporation, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The companies operate offices across several Israeli cities and parts of the Gulf region. Google has its Middle East headquarters in Dubai, while Microsoft maintains a significant regional presence in Abu Dhabi. Both firms also operate offices in Israel.

Tehran has also warned that economic centres and banks linked to US and Israeli entities in the region could become potential targets.

According to Al Jazeera, a spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, which the United Nations describes as being owned by the IRGC, said that the recent strikes had "left Iran free to target economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime in the region".

The spokesperson reportedly warned residents in the region to stay away from such locations, saying people should not remain within a one-kilometre radius of banks linked to those entities.

Iranian media also reported that recent US and Israeli strikes had hit a bank in Tehran, resulting in casualties among employees, although the number of deaths was not specified.

The warnings come as tensions escalate following Iranian counterstrikes after coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel. Tehran has also targeted US-linked assets in the region and warned Gulf nations allied with Washington.

Meanwhile, Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route, has raised concerns over energy security, particularly for major Asian importers such as China and India.

--IANS

ag/vd