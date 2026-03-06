Integrating AI across farming, education, public services at core of Karnataka Budget: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, March 6 (IANS) The Karnataka Budget 2026–27 has placed Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the centre of the State’s strategy for technological advancement, inclusive growth and improved governance, with a range of initiatives aimed at integrating AI across agriculture, education, public services and skill development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this on Friday while presenting the budget.

While presenting the Budget, CM Siddaramaiah highlighted Karnataka’s growing prominence in the global technology ecosystem.

The State has moved up from the 21st to the 14th position in the global start-up ecosystem and is currently home to more than 18,000 active start-ups, while Bengaluru has also strengthened its global standing, ranking fifth among the world’s top 50 cities in the field of AI and Big Data, said CM Siddaramaiah.

Acknowledging that rapid advancements in AI are transforming global economic systems and production models, he said, the government has outlined a comprehensive strategy to integrate AI-driven technologies across key sectors.

In the agriculture sector, the government will upgrade the Raitha Kare Kendra (Farmer Call Centre) with AI technology and the initiative will enable farmers to access real-time information on weather conditions, market prices, crop advisories and government schemes, helping improve decision-making at the grassroots level, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

In the education sector, the Karnataka government will introduce an AI-based personalised self-learning digital tutor in collaboration with IIT Dharwad and the initiative is expected to benefit around 12.28 lakh students studying in Classes 8 to 12 by enabling personalised learning and improving educational outcomes across the State, CM Siddaramaiah said.

The government will also implement an AI-based facial recognition attendance system across Anganwadis, schools, colleges and hostels and the system will ensure accurate monitoring of attendance and make daily attendance data publicly available, thereby improving transparency and accountability, CM Siddaramaiah added.

To expand access to advanced technology education beyond major urban centres, the government will establish modern AI Data Labs in 50 government colleges located in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, CM Siddaramaiah said and added that the labs will be set up with a grant of Rs. 10 crore in collaboration with the Centre's AI Mission and are aimed at equipping rural youth with advanced AI skills and improving employability in emerging technology sectors.

New courses with high employment potential, including AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing and Automation Engineering, will also be introduced in government polytechnics and engineering institutions to prepare students for future technology-driven industries, he stated.

CM Siddaramaiah said, in a step to promote technological inclusion, 250 engineering graduates from Backward Classes will receive advanced AI training at premier institutions such as IITs, NITs and IIMs, strengthening their technical capabilities and improving employment opportunities in high-growth sectors.

AI will also be used to enhance citizen services and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies will convert its existing helpline into an AI-based 'Smart Annavani', an intelligent grievance redressal platform equipped with automated responses, voice chatbots and improved call management systems to enhance efficiency and responsiveness in public service delivery, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

To strengthen the State’s research and innovation ecosystem, the AI and Robotics Technology Park (ART-PARK) under the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will establish a new robotics and AI campus titled 'Bangalore Robotics and AI Innovation Zone (BRAINz)' in collaboration with ISRO and KEONICS and the initiative is expected to boost research, innovation and entrepreneurship in emerging technologies, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The government will also establish a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence at IIIT Raichur at a cost of Rs 5 crore to expand research capabilities and create opportunities for students and innovators in North Karnataka, he said.

In addition, two more AI Centres of Excellence will be set up in Bengaluru in collaboration with the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and NASSCOM at a total cost of Rs 16 crore. These centres will focus on advanced research, industry collaboration and the development of next-generation AI applications, he announced.

Artificial Intelligence will further be integrated into governance through the development of Kaveri 3.0 software at a cost of Rs 65 crore. The new system will enable a fully AI-enabled paperless property registration process integrated with asset management systems across government departments, aimed at simplifying procedures, reducing delays and improving transparency, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The initiatives reflect the government’s broader vision under the Karnataka Budget 2026–27 to empower people, expand opportunities and build a future-ready State where technological innovation strengthens governance and delivers tangible benefits to farmers, students, entrepreneurs and citizens, CM Siddaramaiah said.

