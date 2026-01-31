Institutions must collectively contribute towards Viksit Bharat goal: IICA

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) India’s leadership has articulated a clear vision for the future, and institutions must collectively contribute — both individually and collaboratively — towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, said Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General and CEO, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), it was announced on Saturday.

He emphasised the growing and evolving demands from industry and the need for institutions to remain relevant to national priorities, according to Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The IICA hosted a high-level delegation from the National Productivity Council (NPC) led by Neeraja Shekhar, Director General, and Umashankar Prasad, Deputy Director General (Group), to explore areas of collaboration in training, research, productivity, sustainability, and compliance support.

Detailed presentations were made on IICA’s mandate and activities by the Heads of various Schools and Centres during the visit.

According to the ministry, the presentations highlighted IICA’s multifaceted role in education, training, research, advocacy, and advisory services, supporting both government and private sector initiatives.

Shekhar said that NPC was established in 1958, soon after India’s independence, when the country faced limited resources and an urgent need to improve productivity.

She recalled the historic productivity delegation to Japan, which laid the foundation for institutionalising productivity efforts in India. Since then, NPC has expanded its work from the industrial sector to agriculture, services, MSMEs, sustainability, green productivity, and ESG-linked initiatives.

She further noted NPC’s active engagement with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), facilitating international exposure, inter-country study visits, expert exchanges, and productivity benchmarking frameworks. These initiatives help assess industrial readiness, organizational strength, financial capability, and manufacturing maturity, particularly for MSMEs.

According to the statement, both institutions expressed strong intent to move forward collaboratively, combining IICA’s strengths in policy research, training, and advisory services with NPC’s hands-on, implementation-driven productivity expertise, to support India’s transition towards a high-income, competitive, innovative, and sustainable economy.

