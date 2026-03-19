Infineon partners Zenergize to boost India’s clean energy, EV power electronics ecosystem

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Global semiconductor major Infineon Technologies AG on Thursday partnered with Indian power-electronics firm Zenergize to support the country’s clean energy and electric mobility push.

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The collaboration was announced at the Bharat Electricity Summit (BES) 2026 held at Yashobhoomi in the national capital.

The partnership focuses on technology integration and product development, and does not involve setting up a joint venture.

Under the agreement, Infineon will provide advanced power semiconductor solutions, including silicon carbide (SiC) technology, along with engineering support.

These technologies are expected to improve the performance of systems used in solar energy, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and energy storage.

Infineon said its wide-bandgap semiconductor technology can deliver higher efficiency, lower power losses, and better power density compared to traditional silicon-based systems.

This could help improve solar inverters, make EV chargers faster and more reliable, and enhance the efficiency of energy storage solutions, especially in India’s challenging conditions.

The partnership also highlights Infineon’s long-term focus on India. The company has been present in the country for nearly 30 years and employs over 2,500 people across multiple locations.

Company executives said the tie-up will combine Infineon’s global technology expertise with Zenergize’s understanding of local requirements.

This is expected to help develop products tailored for Indian conditions, with the potential to scale globally in the future.

The collaboration comes at a time when India is investing heavily in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and distributed power systems.

Government initiatives and rising demand for clean energy solutions are creating strong opportunities for companies working in the power-electronics space.

Infineon said partnerships like this will help strengthen India’s domestic technology ecosystem and support its broader goal of becoming self-reliant in critical sectors while maintaining global standards.

--IANS

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