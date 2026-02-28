Industry hails ‘historic’ Micron chip plant inauguration in India

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) on Saturday congratulated the government and US-based Micron Technology on the historic inauguration of state-of-the-art ATMP (assembly, testing, marking and packaging) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming the event a defining milestone in India’s semiconductor journey, Ashok Chandak, President, IESA, who was present at the inauguration, said that “this is not merely the inauguration of a plant; it is the emergence of India as a serious, credible, and fast-emerging player in advanced semiconductor design and manufacturing.”

“It was a privilege to witness history on the ground. The Prime Minister's triple cadence said it all — 'India is ready, India is reliable, and India delivers' — a powerful declaration of the nation's confidence in building a world-class chip ecosystem,” he added.

Micron’s landmark investment of Rs 22,516 crore (approximately $2.75 billion) represents one of the largest commitments by a global semiconductor leader in India’s manufacturing landscape in addition to their design centres in India.

The facility will manufacture DRAM, NAND, and Solid-State Drive (SSD) products — critical memory components that power AI systems, high-performance computing, smartphones, data centres, automotive electronics, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Memory manufacturing is strategically significant, as only a handful of nations possess this capability.

“With global demand rising sharply — particularly driven by AI workloads — and short-term supply pressures continuing, India establishing memory manufacturing presence in addition to design centres of Micron is both timely and transformative,” said the association.

India’s semiconductor strength will rise manifold with this memory plant and existing memory chip design centres of Micron and the upcoming Chip OSAT facilities slated to open during this year, “further deepening our design-led manufacturing base and export potential,” it added.

The Sanand facility is expected to generate approximately 5,000 direct jobs and over 15,000 indirect employment opportunities, nurturing a skilled semiconductor workforce.

The commissioning of Micron’s ATMP plant marks the successful translation of India’s semiconductor policy intent into execution and manufacturing readiness.

