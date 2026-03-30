Industry hails Centre’s push on design, quality as ECMS gains pace

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Industry leaders on Monday welcomed the government’s strong push on design capability and quality standards under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), calling it critical for scaling India’s electronics ambitions.

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Industry participants at an event hosted by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) to mark the fourth tranche of ECMS approvals said that the ECMS scheme reflects India’s shift from policy intent to on-ground execution.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said the enhanced outlay under ECMS shows the government’s commitment to building a robust electronics ecosystem.

He added that reopening the scheme in a calibrated manner would help deepen component manufacturing and boost domestic value addition.

“A calibrated reopening of the scheme will be important to further build critical component capabilities and deepen domestic value addition,” Mohindroo stated.

“The next phase of growth must focus on scaling up design capabilities, strengthening local sourcing, and achieving global quality standards,” he added.

He stressed that original equipment manufacturers and system companies should actively adopt “Designed and Made-in-India” components, as demand creation is as important as supply.

Industry leaders also highlighted that India has emerged as a credible and investible destination for electronics system design and manufacturing.

“The ECMS is helping bridge critical gaps in the value chain by enabling component-level manufacturing, which is essential for capturing higher value and building resilience,” Ashok Chandak, President, IESA said.

“These investments are expected to generate over 14,000 jobs and drive production worth Rs 84,515cr highlighting the strong momentum being created under the scheme,” he mentioned.

So far, 75 applications across 23 product categories from 12 states have been approved, covering areas such as lithium-ion cells, flexible PCBs, connectors, and display modules.

The projects are spread across eight states, with Karnataka and Maharashtra leading in project count.

According to the data shared at the event, approved investments have already crossed Rs 61,000 crore, exceeding the initial target of Rs 59,350 crore.

The scheme is expected to generate production worth over Rs 4.5 lakh crore and create more than 65,000 jobs, moving steadily towards its overall targets.

--IANS

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