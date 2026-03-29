IndiGo introduces over 30 new routes from Navi Mumbai International Airport

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Low-cost airline IndiGo on Sunday said it is introducing over 30 new routes from the Navi Mumbai International Airport between March 29 and April 23.

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The carrier will connect the airport to cities like Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Chandigarh, Diu, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Rajkot, Srinagar, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, and many more.

With this, IndiGo will operate over 400 weekly departures from Navi Mumbai, offering convenient travel options to customers and enhanced regional connectivity to and from different parts of the country.

The airport is developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited. It is one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects and has been completed in record time.

Starting from Sunday, the airline has also commenced twice daily, direct flights between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai, further strengthening connectivity in Gujarat.

The flights on this route are operated using IndiGo’s ATR aircraft, offering customers a convenient and reliable travel option between the two cities.

Earlier this month, IndiGo also launched direct flights to Jamnagar starting from April 23, 2026.

With these additions, IndiGo will operate to six cities in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar, with over 1,400 weekly flights to and from this vibrant and leading industrialised state.

Earlier this month, IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the country’s largest private airport operator, announced a strategic partnership, enabling IndiGo BluChip members to earn on duty-free shopping across AAHL-managed airports.

Under the partnership, members can earn five IndiGo BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on duty-free products pre-booked through the Adani platform. “Travellers can browse, reserve and pay for products online before departure and collect their purchases conveniently at the airport,” according to a statement.

Suchit Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Non-Aero, AAHL, said the airport operator is transforming how travellers’ shop at airports by integrating digital discovery, pre-order convenience and seamless collection through the Adani platform.

—IANS

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