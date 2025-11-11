IndiGo begins daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Low-cost airline IndiGo on Tuesday said it has commenced daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, China.

This new route will further strengthen direct connectivity between the two nations by connecting the national capital and a key aviation hub with Guangzhou – a major business and manufacturing centre in Southern China.

The flights on this route will be operated using IndiGo’s A320neo aircraft, offering affordable, convenient, and comfortable travel experience on the route.

“Following the successful resumption of our Kolkata–Guangzhou flights, we are delighted to further expand IndiGo’s presence in China with this new daily connection from Delhi. This new route from the Indian Capital and our largest domestic hub, will strengthen travel options and encourage economic and cultural exchange between the two countries,” said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo.

It will also connect Guangzhou to IndiGo’s vast domestic network of more than 90 destinations, giving access across India to Chinese travellers.

“We are thankful to both governments for their support in restoring these links, opening significant opportunities for trade, tourism, and collaboration. As we continue to expand internationally, we remain committed to building such strategic air corridors that foster deeper regional connectivity and unlock new avenues for growth,” said.

IndiGo and China Southern Airlines also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday to establish a codeshare partnership and mutual co-operation agreement.

With this, China Southern Airlines will be able to offer enhanced connectivity into India while IndiGo customers will be able to connect on the China Southern Airlines’ extensive network beyond Guangzhou.

This is subject to regulatory approvals., said the airline.

The partnership aims to offer enhanced travel options and integrated travel itineraries to customers traveling between India and China on the joint network of both airlines besides through check-in process among other benefits.

"China Southern Airlines highly values the development potential of the Indian market. Through cooperation with IndiGo, we will be able to further leverage each other’s advantages, offer a wider range of travel products, and give new momentum to the economic, cultural and aviation exchanges between the two countries,” said Han Wensheng, President and CEO of China Southern Airlines.

--IANS

na/