IndiGo appoints IATA Director General William Walsh as CEO

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, on Tuesday appointed William Walsh as Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approvals, after Pieter Elbers resigned as the CEO of the low-cost airline earlier this month.

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Walsh’s tenure at IATA (International Air Transport Association) comes to a close on July 31, 2026, and he is expected to join no later than on August 3, 2026, the airline said in a statement.

Walsh (popularly known as Willie) is currently the Director General of IATA and was formerly CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group, a holding company which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling).

“His experience in managing large scale airline operations and navigating complex market dynamics make him ideally suited to strengthen and lead IndiGo for continued growth in an ever evolving and competitive international aviation environment,” said Vikram Singh Mehta, IndiGo Chairman.

Earlier this month, Elbers resigned as the CEO of IndiGo, the country’s largest airline operated by InterGlobe Aviation Limited, following the low-cost carrier’s worst-ever flight crisis in December last year. Elbers, who took over as IndiGo CEO a little over three years ago, oversaw a period of strong growth for the airline.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo said that “As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo”.

“He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth,” Bhatia said.

In his new role as IndiGo’s CEO, Walsh will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the airline with a focus on transformational initiatives to strengthen the operational performance, advance the company’s network and commercial strategy while enhancing customer experience.

“The aviation landscape is evolving rapidly, and IndiGo is extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders,” said Walsh.

--IANS

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