India’s total exports log 11.05 pc growth at $76.13 billion in Feb: Commerce Ministry

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India’s total exports (merchandise and services) registered 11.05 per cent year-on-year growth at $76.13 billion for February, as cumulative exports during the April-February 2025-26 period is estimated at $790.86 billion -- compared to $747.58 billion in April-February 2024-25, with an estimated growth of 5.79 per cent, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data showed on Monday.

Read More

Merchandise exports during February were $36.61 billion as compared to $36.91 billion in February 2025, while for the April-February 2025-26 period, Merchandise exports reached $402.93 billion as compared to $395.66 billion during April-February 2024-25, registering a positive growth of 1.84 per cent.

The estimated value of services export for February is $39.53 billion as compared to $31.65 billion in February 2025, while for the April-February 2025-26 period, it is estimated at $387.93 billion, against $351.93 billion in April-February 2024-25, the ministry data showed.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in February include Engineering Goods, Electronic Goods, Organic & Inorganic Chemicals, Gems & Jewellery and Meat, Dairy and Poultry Products.

Engineering Goods exports increased by 12.90 per cent from $9.17 billion in February 2025 to $10.36 billion last month. Electronic Goods exports increased by 10.37 per cent, from $3.79 billion in February 2025 to $4.18 billion last month.

Organic and inorganic chemicals exports increased by 6.85 per cent from $2.23 billion in February 2025 to $2.38 billion last month.

Gems and jewellery exports increased by 4.08 per cent from $2.53 billion in February 2025 to $2.64 billion in February 2026. Meat, Dairy and Poultry Products exports increased by 22.66 per cent from $0.45 billion to $0.55 billion last month, according to the data.

Merchandise imports during April-February 2025-26 were $713.53 billion as compared to $657.46 billion during April-February 2024-25. Merchandise trade deficit during April-February 2025-26 was $310.60 billion as compared to $261.80 billion during April-February 2024-25.

The Commerce Ministry data further showed that the estimated value of service imports during April-February 2025-26 is $186.98 billion as compared to $181.23 billion in April-February 2024-25. The services trade surplus for April-February 2025-26 is $200.96 billion as compared to $170.69 billion in April-February 2024-25.

--IANS

na/