India’s tablet market grows 20 pc in Q2, expected to grow 15 pc in 2025: Report

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) The Indian tablet market saw a 20 per cent year-on-year and 28 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in Q2 2025, according to a new report.

India's tablet market is projected to grow by 10-15 per cent in 2025. Strong performance in Q2 2025 was driven by increased digital adoption, greater availability of 5G-enabled devices, and strategic channel expansion by market leaders, according to the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Rapid adoption of affordable 5G connectivity, increased rural-urban penetration, and a rising number of digitally savvy consumers will drive the growth of India’s tablet market.

In Q2 2025, 5G tablets accounted for 95 per cent of shipments, highlighting India's shift towards next-generation connectivity.

Market leaders continued to gain ground by leveraging diverse portfolios, competitive pricing, and deeper online-offline reach, the report said. In Q2 2025, Apple led with a 30 per cent market share, Samsung followed with 27 per cent, and Lenovo had 18 per cent.

"India's tablet market is growing in two areas: value-for-money and premium segments. The double-digit growth in the value-for-money segment shows strong demand from students, gig workers, and budget-conscious users looking for reliable performance," said Menka Kumari, Senior Analyst, CyberMedia Research.

"This segment is seeking new value-for-money Android tablets from brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus. The premium segment, led by Apple and Samsung, is attracting more professionals and loyal users who prioritise seamless integration, security, and a superior experience," Kumari further said.

Apple led India's tablet market in Q2 2025, with 30 per cent market share and a 78 per cent QoQ and 10 per cent YoY growth. Strong demand for the newly launched iPad 11 Series drove this performance, accounting for 70 per cent of Apple’s total shipments during the quarter, the report said.

Samsung held the second position with a 27 per cent market share, growing 15 per cent YoY. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G accounted for 81 per cent of Samsung’s tablet shipments in the quarter.

Lenovo ranked third in Q2 2025 with a 16 per cent market share, driven by shipments of the Lenovo Tab K11 and IdeaPad Pro Series, which each accounted for 15 per cent of total shipments. Targeted demand from institutions, especially in the education sector, drove its demand, the report noted.

