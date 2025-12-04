India’s solar PLI scheme generates 43,000 jobs across 9 states

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar modules has created nearly 43,000 jobs across the country as of October 2025, according to data submitted in the Parliament.

Out of the total employment, around 11,220 are direct jobs generated by solar manufacturing units coming up under the scheme.

Government data shows that employment has been created across nine states, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Odisha.

Gujarat has emerged as the biggest contributor, accounting for more than 22,400 jobs through large manufacturing projects by Adani New Industries and others.

Tamil Nadu is the second-largest contributor, with about 6,800 jobs created by companies such as FS India Solar Ventures, VSL Green Power and TP Solar. Andhra Pradesh has recorded 1,620 jobs from two manufacturing units, while Odisha has contributed around 200 jobs through AMPIN Solar.

The rest of the employment has come from multi-state projects by companies like ReNew Photovoltaics, Grew Energy, and Avaada Electro.

The Centre is pushing domestic manufacturing through the PLI Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules, backed by a financial outlay of Rs 24,000 crore.

Under the programme, Letters of Award have been issued to set up 48.3 GW of fully or partially integrated solar module manufacturing capacity in the country. According to the latest Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) released on November 25, India’s installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity has reached 121.68 GW.

During the first half of FY 2025-26, India imported more than 180 lakh solar modules worth $386.33 million -- reflecting growing demand alongside a push for local manufacturing.

Globally, China continues to dominate the solar supply chain with more than 90 per cent share in polysilicon and wafer manufacturing, over 85 per cent in solar cells and close to 80 per cent in module production.

Rating agency ICRA expects India’s solar module manufacturing capacity to cross 165 GW by March 2027.

This growth is likely to be driven by continued policy support, including the ALMM framework that limits direct imports, basic customs duties on imported modules and cells, and incentives offered under the PLI scheme.

--IANS

pk/vd