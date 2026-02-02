India's smartphone market value grows 8 pc in 2025, Apple logs highest ever share

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) India’s smartphone market grew a modest 1 per cent year‑on‑year in volume but a robust 8 per cent in value in 2025, underscoring sustained premiumisation, a report said on Monday.

The report from Counterpoint Research said that over one in every five smartphones shipped in India is now in the premium segment, and that Apple recorded its highest ever value share.

Vivo (excluding iQOO) led the market in 2025 in volume terms with a 20 per cent share, while Apple led in value with a 28 per cent share and the iPhone 16 ranked as the top‑shipped model, the report said.

Samsung ranked second in terms of volume, backed by a focused portfolio across the mass market, the research firm said. Driven by a surge in demand for premium devices, the Galaxy S series accounted for its highest-ever shipment share in Samsung’s portfolio.

Motorola was the fastest‑growing brand by volume in 2025 with 54 per cent year‑on‑year growth and CMF was the fastest‑growing sub‑brand at 83 per cent, the report said.

“India’s macroeconomic environment remained stable and resilient in 2025, supported by strong domestic demand, controlled inflation, and repo rate cuts that eased financial conditions and supported discretionary spending,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director.

OEMs leveraged this by strengthening their premium portfolios, with a sharper focus on high‑end camera capabilities such as portrait photography and flagship‑grade experiences, alongside easier financing options that enabled faster upgrades and greater budget flexibility, Pathak added.

Overall the market followed a mixed trajectory in 2025, as the year started on a softer note due to elevated inventory and fewer launches, followed by a recovery in momentum from Q2, driven by fresh launches, aggressive promotions and festival-led channel stocking, which pushed Q3 to a record quarterly value.

Premium segment phones priced above Rs 30,000 emerged as the fastest-growing in 2025 in volume terms, expanding 11 per cent YoY and accounting for 22 per cent of overall shipments, the highest share ever recorded.

