India’s smartphone market grows 2 pc in 1H25: Report

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India’s smartphone market grew by 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2025, with 60 million units shipped, a new report said on Friday.

Apple emerged as the fastest-growing brand with a strong 35 per cent jump in shipments, according to data compiled by International Data Corporation (IDC).

The report said that premium smartphones priced above Rs 50,000 played a big role in driving growth, while the mid-range segment of Rs 10,000–20,000 remained the largest in terms of overall volumes.

“Regionally, the northern states led the market with 33 per cent share, while the southern region grew the fastest,” the report said.

Smaller Tier-4 cities, including Mysore and Shimla, also recorded strong double-digit growth, showing rising demand beyond metros and big towns.

Meanwhile, another report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) said India’s premium smartphone market is set to grow by 18 per cent in sales and 24 per cent in value during the upcoming festive season.

Within this, super-premium devices in the Rs 50,000–1,00,000 category are expected to grow 15 per cent, while the uber-premium segment priced above Rs 1,00,000 could see a massive 167 per cent surge.

According to Prabhu Ram, VP–Industry Research Group at CMR, aspirational buyers, especially Gen Z and millennials, are driving the premium segment as they seek powerful devices that match their digital lifestyles.

“With increasing accessibility and affordability initiatives, more consumers are now looking to buy the latest premium devices,” he said.

Samsung, Apple and OPPO led the premium smartphone market in July with 28 per cent, 23 per cent and 11 per cent share, respectively.

Apple, backed by its latest iPhone 17 series and steady demand for older iPhones, is well placed for a strong festive season, the report added.

Consumers are also giving more importance to chipsets that power smartphones. Features such as seamless multitasking, high-end gaming, advanced cameras and AI-driven experiences are becoming top priorities for buyers.

Analysts said that while overall smartphone market growth remains modest, strong demand in the premium segment and intensifying competition among brands will give Indian buyers more options this festive season.

