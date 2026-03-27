India’s PLI schemes attract over Rs 2.16 lakh crore investment, generate 14.39 lakh jobs

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have generated investments exceeding Rs. 2.16 lakh crore, driven incremental production and sales of over Rs. 20.41 lakh crore and created over 14.39 lakh direct and indirect jobs across 14 sectors, the government said on Friday.

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As many as 836 applications have been approved under the PLI framework and the schemes have strengthened domestic manufacturing capacity, enhanced exports and reduced import dependence in strategic sectors, MoS, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Jitin Prasada said in Rajya Sabha.

Investments rose from Rs. 0.51 lakh crore till FY 2022‑23 to Rs. 2.16 lakh crore up to FY26, while production under the PLI schemes increased from Rs. 4.50 lakh crore to Rs. 20.41 lakh crore over the same period. Meanwhile, the employment generation under the schemes rose from 3 lakh to 14.39 lakh, the statement from Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

‘Make in India’ initiative was launched in September 2014 to facilitate Investment, foster Innovation, build best in class Infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation. Make in India 2.0 focuses on 27 sectors including 15 manufacturing sectors.

As part of the initiative, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have been implemented across 14 key sectors, namely, large-scale electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, medical devices, automobiles and auto components, advanced chemistry cell batteries, telecom & networking products, food processing, textiles, specialty steel, white goods, etc

Under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), various greenfield industrial areas are being developed across India to create globally competitive manufacturing and investment destinations. Till date about 20 projects under NICDP have been approved, the statement noted.

Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme was approved to support employment generation, enhance employability and social security across all sectors, with special focus on the manufacturing sector. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 99,446 Crore, to incentivise the creation of over 3.5 crore jobs in the country, over a period of two years.

The ministry also mentioned the PM Internship Scheme to enhance industry-relevant skills, improve job readiness, and foster professional exposure through structured internships in India’s top-performing companies and institutions.

In the pilot project, over 4.5 lakh candidates have applied across 2 rounds and the partner companies made over 1.60 lakh internship offers to over 1.3 lakh candidates.

—IANS

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