India’s plastics exports projected to double to $20 billion by 2030

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) India’s plastics industry is projected to reach $44.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11 per cent, with exports surging from about $10 billion in 2025 to $20 billion by 2027, a report said on Tuesday.

Apex body of plastic industry, PlastIndia Foundation, said the growth of industry valued at $26.5 billion in 2025 will be driven by large-scale infrastructure programmes and accelerating consumer demand across packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and healthcare.

Packaging accounts for nearly 42 per cent of the market, supported by rapid e-commerce expansion, underlining the plastics industry’s critical role in modern commerce, said Ravish Kamath, President, PlastIndia Foundation.

‘PLASTINDIA 2026’ billed as the "world’s largest international plastics exhibition" and "India’s first 100 per cent zero‑waste" expo will be held at Bharat Mandapam here from February 5–10.

The event will feature over 2,000 exhibitors and an expected footfall of over 6 lakh, where the scale, strength and global competitiveness of the Indian plastics industry will be showcased, Kamath said.

The event will showcase plastic films, industrial parts and specialty polymers and aims to "further boost exports and position India as a global plastics leader" by connecting Indian manufacturers with global buyers, investors and technology partners.

The industry event includes a CEO Conclave, a reverse buyer‑seller meet and a Startup Search Initiative in collaboration with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, the report said.

‘PLASTINDIA 2026’ will feature a 20,000 sq. ft. Open Air Museum, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to showcase the positive and responsible role of plastics through towering sculptures, interactive installations and themed zones.

The exhibition will highlight innovation, sustainability and digital transformation across the entire plastics value chain, clearly demonstrating that Indian manufacturers are ready to meet global demand, said Alok Tibrewala, Chairman, National Executive Committee, 'PLASTINDIA 2026'.

