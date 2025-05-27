India’s near-term macro outlook remains strong with stable growth: N. Chandrasekaran

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) India’s near-term macro-outlook remains strong with stable growth expectation in 2025, falling inflation, and ongoing monetary easing, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Consumer Products, has said.

The need for strong, resilient, and visible supply chains had never been more critical, as latest global growth estimates have been revised down, he said.

The domestic market remains one of the bright spots for economic growth amid global volatility and uncertainty, Chandrasekaran said in the company’s FY25 annual report.

He added that strong demographics and economic fundamentals underpinned India’s growth. “India’s direct exposure to the US is limited as its goods exported to the US are just over 2% of its GDP, one of the lowest among emerging markets,” he said, adding that the last few months had seen the global macro narrative shift amid changes in trade policy.

Modern trade, e-commerce and quick-commerce were strong growth drivers for the company. “Quick commerce has seen exponential growth, yet physical distribution remains extremely relevant at the same time. The integration of AI and machine learning into our supply chain has further enhanced our ability to forecast demand, optimise inventory levels and unlock efficiencies,” he added.

He also said in today’s uncertain and complex global environment, companies need to stay agile and dynamic. “The need for strong, resilient, and visible supply chains has never been more critical. Emerging technologies such as Gen AI, robotics, and blockchain are not just buzzwords but essential tools,” said Chandrasekaran.

The green energy transition globally is making notable progress, and this transition is driving substantial investment in technology, electric mobility, renewable power, hydrogen and sustainable fuel, he added.

“At Tata Consumer, we have adopted an omnichannel strategy to tap into this large and growing opportunity. Gen Z and Millennials are expected to contribute to an increasing share of consumption; by some estimates, 76 per cent of the total consumption by 2030,” he noted.

—IANS

