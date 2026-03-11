India’s mobile phone exports jump 127 times in a decade: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) India’s mobile phone exports have surged sharply over the past decade, rising more than 127 times from about Rs 0.01 lakh crore in 2014-15 to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in 2024-25, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the sharp growth in exports reflects the success of the government’s push to expand electronics manufacturing under initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The policies aim to build a complete ecosystem for electronics production in the country.

According to the government, India has transformed from being a net importer of mobile phones to becoming a net exporter over the past 11 years.

“The country is now the world’s second-largest mobile manufacturing hub,” he said.

During the same period, the overall production of electronics goods in India increased about six times from around Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to about Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25.

“Electronics exports also rose nearly eight times from Rs 0.38 lakh crore to around Rs 3.3 lakh crore,” the minister mentioned.

Vaishnaw said India started its electronics manufacturing journey by producing finished products, and the focus has now moved towards developing modules, sub-modules, components and even raw materials, tools and machinery used in the manufacturing process.

The government has launched several schemes to strengthen domestic electronics manufacturing.

These include the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing and IT hardware, the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors, and the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters Scheme.

The minister said that under the PLI scheme for IT hardware, three approved applicants have set up manufacturing units in the state of Maharashtra, and all of them are MSMEs.

“Global companies have also started manufacturing products such as laptops and servers in India,” it was informed.

