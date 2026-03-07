India’s LPG price cheaper than Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal despite Rs 60 hike: Govt sources

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Even after the recent Rs 60 increase in domestic LPG prices, India continues to have one of the lowest LPG cylinder prices in the region, according to government sources on Saturday.

Data showed that cooking gas in India remains significantly cheaper than in neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Government sources said the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Delhi is currently around Rs 613 as of March 2026.

In comparison, the same cylinder costs around Rs 1,046 in Pakistan, about Rs 1,241 in Sri Lanka and roughly Rs 1,207 in Nepal.

Officials said this reflects the government’s effort to keep cooking fuel affordable for households despite fluctuations in global energy prices.

The Rs 60 increase in domestic LPG prices has created the impression of a sharp burden on consumers.

However, officials said the revision needs to be seen in the context of global LPG price movements and India’s dependence on imports.

India imports more than 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, and domestic prices are linked to international benchmarks such as the Saudi Contract Price.

International LPG prices have seen major fluctuations in recent years. Government sources noted that the Saudi Contract Price rose from about $415 per metric tonne in 2020-21 to $712 per metric tonne in 2022-23.

Despite the sharp increase in global prices during that period, the government ensured that the full impact was not passed on to domestic consumers.

To support this effort, the government compensated oil marketing companies around Rs 22,000 crore in the financial year 2022-23 to cover losses incurred from selling LPG at lower prices than international levels.

Officials said the companies also absorbed significant losses during 2024-25, estimated at around Rs 40,000 crore, while the government approved Rs 30,000 crore in compensation to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Officials also pointed out that even after the recent price revision, domestic LPG cylinders are still being sold below market-linked prices.

In March 2026, the market-determined price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi was estimated at around Rs 987, while consumers were paying about Rs 853, nearly Rs 134 less than the market price.

Although calculations suggested that a price increase of about Rs 134 per cylinder was required, the government approved only a Rs 60 hike, absorbing the rest of the cost to protect consumers.

