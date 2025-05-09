India’s IT sector grows 16 pc in April, driven by AI and tech talent demand: Report

Bengaluru May 9 (IANS) Information technology (IT) sector in India is witnessing strong growth, with hiring activity increasing by 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April 2025, a new report said on Friday.

A major driver behind this growth is the rapid expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which have created over 110,000 new tech jobs during the financial year 2024-25, according to data compiled by jobs platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC and ME).

This hiring boom comes despite an 11 per cent month-on-month dip in April, which the report attributes to seasonal trends.

Overall, the outlook remains positive, with consistent demand across experience levels and an increasing focus on specialised, future-ready skills.

According to V. Suresh, CEO of foundit,, the sector is entering a new phase of ‘strategic growth'. He emphasised that India is moving from quantity-based hiring to skill-based, innovation-led employment.

“This transformation reflects India’s broader vision to empower its youth for global leadership in science and innovation,” he said, adding that tier-2 cities are becoming important contributors to the digital economy.

GCCs are playing a central role in this shift, especially in areas like data engineering, DevOps, and enterprise architecture.

The move reflects a larger transformation in India’s IT hiring -- from mass recruitment to quality-focused hiring based on in-demand skills, the report said.

It highlighted a growing demand for roles in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

These areas together now make up 95 per cent of job postings in the IT sector.

Further, employers are more focussed on practical expertise than on formal degrees, with 62 per cent of companies now prioritising skills over qualifications.

In terms of salaries, specialised roles are offering impressive packages. Entry-level AI roles start at Rs 7.2 lakh per annum, while experienced professionals in AI can earn up to Rs 76.4 lakh.

Cybersecurity remains one of the highest-paid domains, with top salaries reaching Rs 87 lakh.

The report noted that the IT sector is expected to grow by another 15 per cent in 2025, driven by the rise of AI adoption (now at 48 per cent across industries) and a strong push towards digital transformation.

--IANS

pk/rvt/