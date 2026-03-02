India’s industrial growth stands at 4.8 pc in Jan boosted by manufacturing, electricity sectors

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 4.8 per cent year-on-year growth in January, supported by 4.8 per cent growth in manufacturing sector and 5.1 per cent growth in electricity sector, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Monday.

Read More

The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 169.4 against 161.6 in January 2025.

The Indices of Industrial Production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of January 2026 stood at 157.2, 167.2 and 212.1, respectively.

Within the manufacturing sector, 14 out of 23 industry groups at “NIC 2” (National Industrial Classification 2) digit-level have recorded a positive growth in January 2026 over January 2025.

The top three positive contributors for the month of January 2026 are – “Manufacture of basic metals” (13.2 per cent), “Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers” (10.9 per cent) and “Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products” (9.9 per cent).

As per the use base classification, the indices stand at 167.9 for Primary Goods, 124.4 for Capital Goods, 182.8 for Intermediate Goods and 227.7 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of January 2026.

Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 138.2 and 160.7 respectively, showed the data.

Earlier, India’s industrial production surged by 7.8 per cent in December 2025, reaching its highest level in over 2 years, driven by a robust across-the-board growth in the manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors.

This was the second consecutive month of strong year-on-year growth in the country’s index of industrial production (IIP) as it came on the back of a 7.2 per cent acceleration in November 2025.

The manufacturing sector recorded an 8.1 per cent growth in December, with 16 out of 23 industry groups recording a positive growth during the month. The top three contributors include the manufacture of basic metals, motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

--IANS

na/