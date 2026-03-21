India’s industrial and warehousing stock inventory crosses half a billion square feet

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) The Industrial and warehousing inventory stock across eight primary markets in the country has crossed half a billion square feet, a report showed on Saturday.

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The stock of industrial and warehousing stands at 0.549 billion sq ft (549 million sq ft), as of December 31.

The industrial and warehousing stock has expanded by 13 per cent from 486 mn sq ft in 2024, according to a Knight Frank India report.

The report stated that the eight cities collectively hold 256 mn sq ft of potential space within established warehousing parks, more than three times the annual transaction volumes recorded in 2025, providing adequate capacity to support near-term demand expansion.

Meanwhile, Mumbai leads the industrial and warehousing market with 31 per cent of the total stock.

The stock in the city is recorded at 170 mn sq ft in 2025 which has expanded by 12.5 per cent (year-on-year) from 151 mn sq ft in 2024.

“Mumbai remains one of India’s most important warehousing markets, supported by its large consumption base, port-led trade activity and extensive logistics infrastructure. Demand continues to be driven by 3PL (third-party logistics), manufacturing, FMCG and retail occupiers, with the Bhiwandi and Panvel clusters forming the backbone of the city’s warehousing ecosystem,” the report mentioned.

As the second largest contributor, Delhi-NCR constitutes 21 per cent of the overall industrial and warehousing stock across eight primary markets.

The stock inventory in NCR is recorded at 115 mn sq ft in 2025, which has expanded by 11.65 per cent (on-year) from 103 mn sq ft in 2024.

According to the report, driven by renewed demand from diverse industries and combination of superior inter-state connectivity, proximity to large-scale manufacturing bases, and sustained industrialisation has firmly positioned Delhi-NCR as one of India’s most preferred warehousing destinations in the country.

--IANS

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