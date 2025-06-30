India’s GST collection hits record Rs 22.08 lakh crore in FY25, rises 9.4 pc

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the financial year 2024–25 touched a record high of Rs 22.08 lakh crore, marking a 9.4 per cent increase compared with the previous year, the government announced on Monday.

The average monthly collection for the year stood at Rs 1.84 lakh crore. The government highlighted that GST revenues have more than doubled in just five years.

In 2020–21, the total collection was Rs 11.37 lakh crore, with an average monthly figure of Rs 95,000 crore.

This steady rise in revenue points to stronger tax compliance and consistent economic growth.

The trend of rising GST collection has continued month after month. In May 2025 alone, the gross GST collection rose by 16.4 per cent to over Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

This increase was driven by both domestic transactions and imports. Domestic revenues grew by 13.7 per cent to Rs 1.50 lakh crore, while import-related GST rose sharply by 25.2 per cent to Rs 51,266 crore.

In terms of tax breakup for May, the central GST stood at Rs 35,434 crore and the state GST at Rs 43,902 crore.

The Integrated GST (IGST), which is shared between the Centre and states, amounted to Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

As of April 30, there are over 1.51 crore active GST registrations in India. These include more than 1.32 crore normal taxpayers, around 14.86 lakh composition taxpayers, and 3.71 lakh taxpayers registered under Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

India is also preparing to mark a major milestone on July 1 as the country celebrates eight years since the launch of the GST regime.

Introduced in 2017, GST has become one of the most important tax reforms in India’s history, replacing multiple indirect taxes with a unified structure.

--IANS

pk/na