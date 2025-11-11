India’s Grade A office space demand to touch 70 million square feet in 2025

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Despite global trade frictions, India’s Grade A office space demand across the top seven cities continue to remain robust and is poised to touch 70 million square feet in 2025, according to a report on Tuesday.

New supply is also likely to follow closely at around 60 million square feet. Corporate occupiers are taking bold steps to reshape their workplaces across Asia Pacific, investing in quality, embracing hybrid models and exploring inclusive strategies to meet the needs of a diverse workforce, according to Colliers’ latest report.

According to the report, hybrid work, inclusive strategies, employee need fulfillment, sustainability adoption and technological adeptness are likely to remain at the forefront of workspace revolution across major office markets of the APAC region.

Interestingly, the Indian office market already prioritises inclusivity and sustainability to a greater degree as compared to others.

“Indian occupiers are clearly shifting towards sustainability and there is an evident flight-to-quality, driving the next phase of workplace evolution in 2026 and beyond. With over 80 per cent of upcoming Grade A supply expected to be green-certified, the industry’s commitment to environmental goals is commendable,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.

India’s office market, is not just scaling up, but is also evolving rapidly in terms of real estate quality and employee experience.

Flex spaces have established themselves as a vital component of India’s office landscape, supporting hybrid work models and return-to-office mandates while achieving cost efficiency and agility.

“These spaces offer scalable solutions that enable companies to manage growth and uncertainty seamlessly. With their rising adoption across diverse sectors, flex spaces are expected to drive nearly 20 per cent of the Grade A office demand and redefine the future of Indian workplaces over the next few years.”, said Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

