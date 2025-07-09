India’s fish production more than doubles to 195 lakh tonnes in last 11 years

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) India’s fish production has more than doubled from 95.79 lakh tonnes in FY 2013-14 to a record 195 lakh tonnes in FY 2024-25, reflecting the success of the country’s ‘blue revolution’ launched by the Centre, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday ahead of the National Fish Farmers Day.

Inland fisheries and aquaculture alone have recorded a 140 per cent jump in the last 11 years, showcasing the power of India's water resources and the government’s bold initiatives, the statement said.

The seafood exports have witnessed another success story, crossing Rs 60,500 crore and affirming India’s global leadership in shrimp exports. Shrimp production has jumped by 270 per cent over the last decade, generating lakhs of employment opportunities and empowering fishers’ community in the country, according to the statement.

The government is always at the forefront in transforming the fisheries sector and has infused a cumulative investment to the tune of Rs 38,572 crore in the fisheries sector, since 2015.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D) is celebrating the 'National Fish Farmers Day 2025' at ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar on July 10. The event will be graced by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, along with Ministers of State Professor S.P. Singh Baghel and George Kurian.

As part of the celebrations, the Union Minister will launch a series of key fisheries initiatives. These include the announcement of new Fisheries Clusters, release of the ICAR Training Calendar, and unveiling of guidelines on seed certification and hatchery operations, aimed at ensuring quality, standardisation, and capacity building in the fisheries sector.

The Union Minister will also felicitate fisheries beneficiaries, including traditional fishers, cooperatives/FFPOs, KCC cardholders, and promising fisheries startups. In addition, virtual foundation stones will be laid and select PMMSY-supported fisheries projects will be inaugurated, marking a strong push towards infrastructure development, entrepreneurship promotion, and inclusive growth in the sector.

Singh will also deliver keynote addresses, highlighting the progress of the sector and offer valuable insights into the latest trends, best practices, and emerging opportunities in the fisheries sector. Senior Officers from state governments across the country will be participating in the celebration.

National Fish Farmers Day is a tribute to the unwavering dedication of fish farmers who play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s food security, meeting the growing demand for fish-based protein, and driving rural employment. Their efforts not only sustain millions of livelihoods but also contribute significantly to the nation’s vision of sustainable aquaculture and a thriving 'Blue Economy'.

