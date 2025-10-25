India's energy transition journey is boosting farmers' income under PM Modi's leadership: Union Minister

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's energy transition journey has not only been rapidly progressing but has also created opportunities for farmers to increase their income, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday.

Hailing the contribution of 2G Bio-ethanol plants in Golaghat, Assam, to the rural economy, the minister said that the plant is proving to be a boon for farmers across the Northeast.

"Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, India's energy transition journey is not only moving towards green fuels but also paving the way for prosperity for farmers, increasing their income," the minister wrote on his official X handle.

"In line with the promotion of clean energy, the 2G Bio-ethanol plant at @NRL_MoPNG in Golaghat, Assam, is reshaping the rural economy. This plant is proving to be a boon for farmers across the Northeast," he added.

Earlier, the Union Minister stated that India’s ethanol revolution is proving to be a game-changer, not only boosting farmers' incomes and creating jobs but also saving the country billions in foreign exchange and reducing its carbon footprint.

According to the Union Minister, India’s ethanol drive has so far added Rs 1,07,580 crore to farmers’ earnings while saving Rs 1,26,210 crore in foreign exchange by curbing crude oil imports.

The Union Minister further highlighted that the government’s ethanol initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of turning ‘annadatas’ (food providers) into ‘urjadatas’ (energy providers).

“This initiative not only increases farmers’ income and creates jobs, but also helps save foreign exchange and is a boon for the environment,” Puri wrote on social media platform X.

The northeastern region will greatly benefit from a bamboo-based, bio-ethanol refinery in Assam that is currently nearing completion as part of this green transformation.

The new bio-refinery will be able to produce 49 kilotonnes annually (KTPA). It will increase the income of almost 30,000 rural families in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland by using bamboo, sometimes referred to as "green gold," to produce ethanol.

Minister Puri also posted images of the location, describing it as a representation of sustainable development that combines environmental awareness with economic expansion.

--IANS

