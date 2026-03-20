India’s energy storage capacity set for multi-fold jump by 2033: Report

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) India’s stationary energy storage sector is witnessing rapid growth, with the total capacity of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects in the pipeline reaching a record 92 GWh, according to a report released on Friday.

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The report by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), also projected that cumulative installed capacity -- currently below 1 GWh -- could surge to 346 GWh by 2033.

The sector has seen a sharp rise in activity, with 69 new BESS tenders totalling 102 GWh issued over the past year, marking a 35 per cent increase over 2024, according to the report.

“Installed stationary storage capacity will surge to 346 GWh by 2033 under the base scenario, rising to 544 GWh if policy momentum continues,” it said.

It further said pumped hydro energy storage is also expected to grow significantly, with capacity projected to increase from 7 GW in 2025 to 107 GW by 2033.

S.C. Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director of GRID India, said large-scale energy storage is becoming critical as India’s power system faces increasing demand fluctuations.

He added that falling costs and supportive policies are driving the rapid adoption of battery and pumped hydro storage solutions.

Debmalya Sen, President of IESA, said the white paper provides a roadmap to support India’s target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, with energy storage playing a central role.

The report attributed the sector’s growth to policy measures such as Energy Storage Obligations, Viability Gap Funding and regulatory support, including transmission charge waivers, which have improved investment viability.

With nearly 5 GWh of new capacity expected to be commissioned in 2026, the sector is set for a major expansion phase, positioning India as a key player in the global energy storage landscape.

The report was presented at the Stationary Energy Storage India (SESI) 2026 conference.

--IANS

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