India’s effort to develop 7 nm processor will boost chip design capabilities: Govt

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) India is now progressing in advanced chip design with an initiative to create a 7-nanometre processor to strengthen the country’s readiness for future fabrication (fab) integration, the government said on Wednesday.

This marks a crucial advancement in the country's pursuit of semiconductor self-reliance and represents a major leap in semiconductor design, with higher transistor density and enhanced computing efficiency, an official statement said.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has developed a processor under its SHAKTI programme based on an open-source instruction set architecture.

Designed for high performance and energy efficiency, the 7 nm processor targets server applications across financial services, communications, defence, and strategic sectors.

The indigenous 7 nm processor design initiative marks India’s entry into advanced node R&D, placing it among the emerging nations advancing research and design at cutting-edge technology nodes such as those pioneered by the United States, Taiwan, and South Korea, the statement said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology coordinates the SHAKTI project, aligning with the India Semiconductor Mission.

This mission has approved 10 semiconductor projects under a Rs 76,000 crore plan, with investments exceeding Rs 1.6 lakh crore having been approved across six states.

The government said that the design will enhance readiness for future fabrication integration and support emerging technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence, and supercomputing, and decrease dependence on imported chips for critical applications.

The statement also outlined a future roadmap with initiatives for sub-7 nm research, the establishment of advanced design, testing, and packaging facilities, and the expansion of skilled employment through semiconductor initiatives under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

By bridging innovation, academia, and industry, India is laying the foundation for a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem. Through sustained R&D and strategic investment, the nation is set to emerge as a vital hub in the global semiconductor value chain, the statement noted.

