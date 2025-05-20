India's digital economy projected to reach $1 trillion by 2025 end: DIPA

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) With urban wireless tele-density already at 131.45 per cent and telecommunications contributing over 6.5 per cent to GDP, India has reached a pivotal moment where connectivity transcends its traditional boundaries, the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) said on Tuesday.

The digital economy is projected to reach $1 trillion by end-2025, yet this figure only hints at the profound transformation underway as connected living redefines sectors from healthcare to agriculture, education to transportation.

"We're witnessing the birth of ambient intelligence, where connectivity becomes the invisible force empowering every aspect of daily life," said Manoj Kumar Singh, Director General, DIPA.

India's telecommunications infrastructure is no longer just about communication — it's becoming the neural network of society itself.

“The future belongs to connected living environments where automated systems, mesh networks, and intelligent applications work in symphony to enhance human experience. This isn't incremental improvement; it's a fundamental reimagining of how technology serves humanity,” Singh explained.

The magic happens in the invisible mesh networks blanketing the nation.

India's telecom operators have deployed an extraordinary 4.78 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations by March 2025, contributing to a total of 30 lakh BTSs across all technologies.

But the true innovation lies not in the infrastructure itself but in what it enables — a continuous, self-healing web of communication that powers millions of intelligent devices working in concert.

In healthcare, connected living has revolutionised patient monitoring through IoT medical devices that transmit vital data to AI systems capable of detecting anomalies hours or days before they become clinically apparent.

Rural areas previously underserved by medical professionals now access specialised care through high-definition telemedicine enabled by robust connectivity.

According to Singh, agricultural productivity has surged through precision farming networks where thousands of sensors monitor soil conditions, weather patterns, and crop health — automatically adjusting irrigation and nutrient delivery while predicting optimal harvest times.

Farmers report yield increases averaging 28 per cent while reducing water consumption by 31 per cent.

“Education has been transformed through immersive connected classrooms that erase geographical limitations. Students in remote regions now engage with the nation's leading instructors through near-holographic experiences, manipulating virtual objects and conducting collaborative experiments across vast distances,” said Singh.

The Smart City Mission, having completed 7,549 projects at a cost of Rs 1,51,285 crore, showcases how telecommunications enables environments to respond to human needs without conscious interaction.

"Connected living represents a paradigm shift from reactive to predictive systems," Singh said.

The vision extends to commercial 6G deployment by 2030, which promises to further dissolve barriers between physical and digital realms.

