India’s cleantech hiring surges 56 pc in last 2 years: Report

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) India’s cleantech industry -- which includes products, services and processes -- emerged as one of the country’s fastest-scaling talent markets, with hiring rising 56.6 per cent over the past two years, a report said on Tuesday.

Despite a near-term moderation, workforce expansion remains strong, with headcount growing 13.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) which highlights a shift from capital-led expansion to execution-focused scaling, CIEL HR stated in its latest report.

While the study also flagged a gender imbalance, with women comprising 11 per cent of the workforce and 15 per cent of leadership roles.

The report also pointed out metro dominance in hiring, with the Delhi NCR region accounting for 44 per cent of total job openings.

On the other hand, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities emerged as the second-largest hubs with 30 per cent of openings, followed by Mumbai (9 per cent), Bengaluru (6 per cent), Pune (5 per cent) and other metros (6 per cent).

CIEL HR stated that India produces over one million engineering graduates annually. "The talent pipeline remains misaligned with advanced skills required in renewable energy systems, storage technologies and grid integration," it said.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO, CIEL HR, said talent scarcity, skill gaps and underrepresentation of women are emerging as key constraints for the sector’s next growth phase.

In addition, nearly 48 per cent of roles offer annual salaries of Rs 10 lakh and above, compared with 40 per cent in the IT sector.

The sector’s workforce remains fluid, with a median tenure of 2.7 years, according to the HR consultancy firm.

"Professionals are often hired for specific growth stages such as project execution or commercialisation, leading to high mobility," it said.

The report also highlighted that India's clean technology market generated revenues of $63,431.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $152,534.8 million by 2030, indicating a CAGR growth of 16.1 per cent between 2025 and 2030.

The government has set a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, which includes 280 GW from solar energy and 140 GW from wind energy, the report stated.

