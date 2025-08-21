India's 50 million MSMEs can access digital procurement ahead of festive season: Amazon

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Over 50 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India, who have GST and Business PAN (B-PAN), can have digital procurement access through Amazon Business ahead of the upcoming festive season, the global e-commerce giant said on Thursday.

According to the e-commerce company, Amazon Business has opened access where Udyam and FSSAI license holders across the nation can now sign up on Amazon Business.

According to a latest report by Bessemer Venture Partners, India's digital procurement market is expected to reach $200 billion by 2030, reflecting the massive transformation underway in how Indian businesses source and purchase.

The strongest adoption comes from entrepreneurs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, who represent over 70 per cent of the customer base, highlighting the platform's reach beyond metro cities.

Amazon Business transforms procurement from a complex, time-consuming process into a simple, transparent, cost-effective solution for small businesses, the company said.

Additionally, the businesses can have a 30-day interest-free credit that can help them manage cash flow for larger purchases. The Amazon provides this facility in partnership with Amazon Pay Later.

“For MSME buyers, procurement can often feel like navigating a maze—multiple vendors, inconsistent pricing, and lengthy processes. In Amazon Business, we have been consistently solving this pain point and making procurement simple, efficient," said Mitranjan Bhaduri, Director, Amazon Business.

However, until now, Amazon Business access has been limited to businesses with GST and Business PAN.

"Over time, we heard from many micro-businesses, who hold other business licenses like Udyam and FSSAI, that they would also benefit from the simplified digital procurement that Amazon Business offers," he added.

According to the e-commerce platform, for business owners preparing for the festive season, digital procurement offers a critical competitive advantage.

"Allowing them to save time and money through Amazon Business's wider selection, bulk discounts, seamless tax credits, and reliable delivery—essential benefits when stocking inventory to meet peak festive demand," Amazon said.

This value proposition that Amazon Business offers has resonated strongly.

During the first half of 2025, Amazon Business saw over 35 per cent growth in new buying customers compared to the previous year, as businesses increasingly turn to digital procurement to streamline operations, the company stated.

