Indian travel firms suspend packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In a strong response to Turkey and Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan in the ongoing conflict, major travel companies have suspended all packages to these two countries.

The move follows both the countries’ extending public support for Pakistan during the ongoing conflict with India, especially after ‘Operation Sindoor’ which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings and Travomint have announced a complete halt on bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan, aligning with national sentiment and reflecting growing concern over safety and diplomatic implications.

The decision marks a broader industry shift, where businesses are increasingly mindful of their international engagements and their impact on national interests.

Karan Agarwal, Director of Cox & Kings, stated, “In light of recent developments, we have decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey. This decision is driven by our commitment to uphold principles that matter deeply to us and the people of our country".

He also advised Indian travellers to avoid these destinations until the situation becomes clearer.

EaseMyTrip’s founder and chairman, Nishant Pitti, emphasised the importance of traveller safety in these uncertain times.

“Deeply concerned by the recent developments. At EaseMyTrip, the safety of travellers is our top priority. We advise all our customers to exercise utmost caution and stay updated on official travel advisories before planning trips to sensitive regions,” he said.

Travomint joined the movement shortly after. CEO Alok K Singh confirmed the company's stance, stating, “Due to the escalating tensions with Pakistan and countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan supporting it, we at Travomint have taken a firm and responsible stand.

“We have decided to support the Indians' call for boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan,” Singh mentioned.

This wave of action came as both Turkey and Azerbaijan expressed solidarity with Pakistan, following India’s retaliatory strikes at terror locations.

The government of Azerbaijan issued a statement condemning India’s military action, expressing concern over civilian casualties and urging diplomatic resolution.

Similarly, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs described India's airstrike as a “provocative” step and warned of the risk of full-scale war. India has found Turkish-made Asisguard Songar drones being used by Pakistan.

--IANS

pk/na