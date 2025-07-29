Indian stock market rallies amid overall buying, Sensex jumps 446 points

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) The Indian stock market settled in green on Tuesday, breaking the multiple sessions of selling momentum following overall buying amid subdued Q1 earnings.

Sensex closed at 81,337.95, up 446.93 points or 0.55 per cent. The 30-share index started the session in red at 80,620.25 against the last session's closing of 80,891.02. However, the index soared following buying in heavyweights to touch an intraday high at 81,429.88.

Nifty settled at 24,821.10, up 140.20 or 0.57 per cent.

According to analysts, amid lingering uncertainties over the ongoing US–India trade negotiations, the domestic equity market staged a modest recovery from intra-day lows. Almost all the sectors ended in green, with metal, pharma, and realty leading the gains, while IT, financials, and FMCG lagged due to weak quarterly results.

Investor sentiment remains cautious ahead of key global events, including policy decisions from the US Fed and the August 1 reciprocal tariff deadline, they added.

L&T, Adani Ports, Asian Paint, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Bharati Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and HCL Tech were settled in green. Whereas, TCS, Axis Bank, and Titan were among the top losers.

The momentum was seen in the broader market as well. Nifty Next 50 surged 610 points or 0.91 per cent, Nifty 100 jumped 158 points, Nifty Midcap 100 soared 465 points or 0.81 per cent, and Nifty Small Cap 100 settled the session 186.70 points or over a per cent higher.

The majority of sectoral indices ended the session in positive territory. Nifty Bank jumped 137 points, Nifty Fin Services closed over 85 points, and Nifty Auto rallied 195 points.

Rupee traded weak, slipping by 0.14 to 86.80 against the dollar, down 0.16 per cent, as the dollar index climbed near the 99 mark, overshadowing gains in domestic capital markets.

"With the August 1 US trade deal deadline approaching and key US data -- ADP Non-Farm Employment, Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, GDP, and the Federal Reserve's policy statement -- all lined up this week, the forex market is expected to remain highly volatile. The rupee is likely to trade in a broader range of 86.45–87.25," said Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities.

