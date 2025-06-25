Indian PC shipments grow 13 pc at 3.3 million units in Jan-March

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Indian PC (excluding tablet) shipments grew 13 per cent (year-on-year) in the January-March period (Q1) this year, reaching 3.3 million units, according to a new report.

The growth was driven by a 21 per cent increase in notebook shipments to 2.4 million units, according to a report by Canalys (now part of Omdia).

Notebooks remain the cornerstone of India’s digital acceleration, fuelled by the rise of hybrid workstyles and productivity needs for both consumers and businesses.

Elsewhere, Indian tablet shipments faced a significant annual decline of 24 per cent to 1.0 million units. The overall PC market is projected to grow 6 per cent in 2025, surpassing 15 million units, while tablet shipments are expected to contract by 8 per cent.

Growth is expected to accelerate in 2026, driven by refresh cycle spillover and AI readiness mandates.

“Tier-two and tier-three cities are rapidly emerging as the next big growth engines for India’s PC industry – no longer just peripheral markets but core to its future,” said Ashweej Aithal, Senior Analyst at Canalys.

As digital awareness deepens and access to education, broadband and e-services expands, consumers in these cities are turning to PCs for productivity, learning and entertainment.

“These users are value-conscious, displaying more deliberate and research-driven purchasing behaviour that prioritises performance, durability and after-sales service in addition to device cost,” he mentioned.

AI-capable notebooks continued to gain momentum in Q1 2025, posting 253 per cent year-on-year growth, albeit from a small base.

Premium notebook shipments (models costing over US$1,000) rose by 49 per cent, reflecting strong demand for high-performance devices from both consumer and commercial users.

“Enterprises increasingly view AI as a core feature, while consumers are turning to premium PCs for their multi-use value,” said Aithal. Commercial PC shipments grew 11 per cent, powered by strong demand from enterprises, though government demand remained soft, he mentioned.

2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for India’s PC and tablet market. While overall growth is expected to be moderate at 2 per cent, several key trends are likely to define the landscape:

