Indian biosphere reserves testament to how culture, sustainable development can coexist

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The biosphere reserves in India showcase how biodiversity, cultural richness, and sustainable development can coexist, underscoring the continuing journey to balance nature and people, according to a report.

More than being preserved wilderness, the country's landscapes “are dynamic zones where ecological stewardship is interwoven with local livelihoods, scientific research, and policy learning”, India Narrative reported.

As per recent data, the country has 18 biosphere reserves, spanning 91,425 square kilometers.

Of these, 13 reserves are recognised as part of UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves, highlighting their global significance.

The report stated that the country’s biosphere reserves “are designed as ‘living laboratories’, places where sustainable practices are not just theorised but actively tested”.

This is visible with the doubling of the budget for biodiversity conservation -- Rs 10 crore in 2025-26.

Notably, the country’s biosphere reserve programme works in tandem with iconic national initiatives such as Project Tiger, Project Elephant, and the Green India Mission.

“These integrated efforts form a policy ecosystem where species conservation, ecosystem management, and community development sustain and reinforce each other,” the report said.

The efforts led to "substantial gains in forest cover and quality”, leading to the country being ranked ninth globally in total forested area, and third in annual forest increase.

“Such progress is not merely statistical. It signifies discernible shifts in land use, improved ecosystem resiliency, and enhanced prospects for local populations who depend on forest products and services,” the report said.

Biosphere reserves also deliver other benefits such as “improvements in ecological health, stronger climate resilience in vulnerable habitats, and innovative alternative livelihoods for forest-dependent communities”.

Further, the country’s biosphere reserves also offer valuable lessons for the world.

“India’s commitments to national and international protocols, its legal framework, and willingness to experiment with financial models all set benchmarks other countries can aspire to,” the report said.

Amid accelerating climate change, increasing population, and rising economic pressures, “the real test for biosphere reserves will be their ability to remain inclusive, flexible, and genuinely participatory”, it added.

The report called for integrating ecological, social, and economic perspectives to ensure that forests, wildlife, and people thrive together.

